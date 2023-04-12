Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker, is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company that has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.
The settlement, which was co-led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, will force retailers to secure Juul products behind counters and verify the age of purchasers, and Juul must cease using people under 35 years old in its marketing materials that directly or indirectly target young people.
Wednesday's announcement "places the most stringent restrictions on Juul's marketing, sales, and distribution practices in order to protect and prevent minors from underage smoking," according to a release from the New York's AG office.
Juul Labs is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company. Juul e-cigarettes are displayed here for sale in 2022 in Los Angeles.
"Juul lit a nationwide public health crisis by putting addictive products in the hands of minors and convincing them that it's harmless. Today they are paying the price for the harm they caused," James said in the statement. New York is receiving nearly $113 million and will use the money to fund programs that deter underage smoking.
The lawsuit accuses Juul of directly promoting its products to high school students, including in one instance where a Juul representative "falsely told high school freshmen that its products were safer than cigarettes." It also said the company's ad campaign reached teens across the U.S., who then told their friends about Juul in "rapid numbers."
Juul said that this settlement means the company is "nearing total resolution" of its "historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future," which now total more than $1 billion.
"Now we are positioned to dedicate even greater focus on our path forward to maximize the value and impact of our product technology and scientific foundation," a Juul spokesperson told CNN.
E-cigarette usage among New York City high school students soared from 8% in 2014, a year prior to Juul's launch, to to 23.5% in 2018, and caused to 2,500 hospitalizations for vaping-related illnesses, according to the release.
2.55 million middle and high school students in the U.S. used e-cigarettes in 2022, according to researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration.
Based on responses to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days. Of those, 42.3% reported using them frequently, and 27.6% of them reported daily use.
Other states are also receiving substantial amounts of money from this settlement, which will be paid out over an 8-year period. California is getting $175.8 million, Illinois is getting $67.6 million, Massachusetts is getting $41.7 million, Colorado is getting $31.7 million, New Mexico is getting $17 million and District of Columbia is getting $15 million.
This lawsuit is the second this week that Juul has settled. West Virginia said on Monday that Juul is paying
$7.9 million for similar accusations of marketing toward youth. Last December, Juul Labs announced it settled more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs in the U.S., resolving a substantial amount of legal issues for the company.
The company said the cases were variously personal injury, consumer class action, or from government entity and Native American tribe groups, but did not disclose the settlement amount.
That followed a September announcement that
Juul would pay $438.5 million to 34 states and territories after a two-year investigation into its marketing and sales practices — like in West Virginia, Juul was charged with deliberately marketing its products to young people.
At one point, Juul was selling some of the most popular vapes in the U.S., especially the flavored products which the company
stopped selling in 2019.
Last summer, the FDA ordered Juul products to be removed from the U.S. market. A court temporarily blocked the FDA ban,
so products are still for sale in the country.
6 stats that show which teens receive mental health services—and why
As with most health care systems in the U.S., accessing quality mental health treatment is far from an equal-opportunity process. Factors such as access to wealth, insurance status, geographic location, race, and gender all affect who can receive mental health services and who can't. Unsurprisingly, many of these same barriers to healthcare access are stressors that have
well-documented negative effects on people's psychological and physical health.
Young people struggle with mental health issues at exceptionally high rates, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. A SAMHSA report released in October 2021 found that an estimated 7.9 million U.S. teens ages 12-17 received some form of mental health service in 2020, though this number may likely fall far below the number who sought or needed care. The barriers to teens accessing mental health services are similar to those of adults, but the stakes of not receiving that care are even more dire: Teens and young adults have the
highest suicide rates of all age groups.
Mental health care can include specialized services such as inpatient or outpatient visits with a private therapist or psychologist in a mental health clinic, hospital program, or residential treatment center. Nonspecialized services include school counselors or psychiatrists, school programs for kids with behavioral problems, pediatricians, juvenile detention centers or jails, and child welfare or foster care services. In 2020, 17% of teens received specialized mental health services, and 18% received assistance from a nonspecialized source, according to SAMHSA.
Charlie Health analyzed survey data from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health and SAMHSA to identify which teens received mental health services across the U.S. Survey data were collected via a mix of phone and in-person interviews, as well as online surveys.
The coordinated sample design is state-based with an independent, multistage area probability sample within each state and the District of Columbia. SAMHSA collects data about gender and sex based on the binary classifications "male" and "female," which excludes essential information about the mental health experiences of those who do not identify with those categories.
In this analysis, supplemental data for the mental health of LGBTQ+ teens are from a 2022 survey by
The Trevor Project comparable to national probabilistic surveys like those used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System.
Read on to learn more about which teens are—and aren't—able to access mental health treatment and what barriers stand in their way.
2.4 million teens received specialty mental health services for feelings of depression
Mental health problems amongst teens have been on the rise for over a decade, according to CDC data. Between 2009 and 2019, persistent feelings of hopelessness and sadness amongst high schoolers
increased by 40%, and suicide death rates for people ages 10-24 increased by around 47% on average from 2000 to 2018, according to a September 2020 CDC report.
Teens have cited academic and social pressures and cultural expectations around appearance as some of their
top concerns, likely contributing to soaring rates of depression and anxiety. The COVID-19 pandemic also presented adolescents with unprecedented challenges, including a lack of socialization, less structured days, and a disturbing increase in emotional abuse from parents or guardians. Being unable to attend school was particularly impactful for those who were already in vulnerable circumstances, like unsafe home conditions or poverty.
One change in access to mental health services brought on by the pandemic was the
rise of online therapy and other telehealth treatments. Though teletherapy existed prior to the pandemic, it exploded in popularity as lockdowns began and social distancing became vital.
In June 2020, roughly three-quarters of mental health providers practiced
exclusively online. Now ubiquitous, online therapy has the potential to make mental health services more accessible for those who live in isolated geographic areas, have limited access to transportation, or have less flexibility in their schedules.
Teens from low-income households were least likely to receive mental health support
The link between poverty and poor mental health is cyclical, particularly in regard to accessing mental health services. Both young people and adults living in low-income households are at
greater risk for mental health issues for reasons including deprivation conditions, increased risk of poor health, and social stigma and discrimination.
At the same time, accessing adequate mental health services as a low-income teen is more difficult than it is for other groups—in fact, teens living in poverty are the least likely to get mental health treatment. A
variety of barriers block low-income young people from receiving care: high treatment costs, poor insurance coverage, limited provider availability, and not knowing what, if any, resources are available.
Teens in metro and nonmetro areas received mental health support at similar rates
Around 17% of young people in large metro areas
received mental health care in 2020, compared with 18% in small cities and 16% in nonmetro areas. However, there was a disparity between teens in entirely rural areas and those in urban areas. In 2019, only 13.6% of rural young people received specialized mental health services, compared to 16.8% in large metros. (For entirely rural areas, 2020 data was not offered due to low precision that was likely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related social distancing restrictions.)
The access gap in mental health treatment between rural and urban areas has been well documented—so much so that some researchers have put out
calls to action to remedy the disparity. A couple of causes of the gap range are fewer providers in rural areas and fewer resources among those seeking care. Teens in rural areas are particularly vulnerable to this limited access since many mental health providers who specialize in working with young people are more concentrated in urban areas.
Girls were almost twice as likely to receive mental health care as boys
The gender gap in teen mental illness has been
observed globally, with adolescent girls reporting greater rates of mental health issues than boys in most countries. While the size of the gender gap varies significantly between nations, studies have shown that wealthier Western countries have poorer mental health outcomes and a larger gender gap than low- and middle-income nations. In the U.S., 65% of teens who received mental health care were female, while only 35% were male.
While explanations for the gender gap are generally
inconclusive, researchers have hypothesized that it could be partially explained by adolescent girls experiencing disproportionately higher rates of sexual violence compared to boys. Sexual violence and trauma are factors that significantly impact psychological health and wellness.
Some studies caution against taking higher reported rates of mental health issues amongst teenage girls at face value, however. A 2022 study published in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health found teen boys
often underreport symptoms of mental illness or act out behaviorally rather than internalizing their feelings. The report points to masculine-gendered socialization being frequently at odds with internal emotional reflection. This finding also suggests that more adolescent girls receive mental health treatment and diagnoses than boys.
Only 6% of Asian American teens received specialized mental health services
Many barriers prevent nonwhite teens from accessing mental health treatment. Interwoven systemic issues like racism and poverty negatively influence the mental health of young people (and adults), increasing their likelihood of experiencing violence, discrimination, and trauma. At the same time, these systemic problems make it more difficult for young people to access treatment services for reasons including affordability and availability of care.
These are not the only obstacles Black, Latino, Asian, and Indigenous youth face when trying to access mental health care, however. A Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology study found that minority teens are
less likely to receive evidence-based, culturally competent care.
Both general and specialized mental health services and resources have not historically been distributed equitably, creating disparities that disproportionately impact communities of color. Meanwhile, white youth have significantly
higher access rates to these resources. Mistrust of medical institutions, cultural stigma (which tends to affect Asians more deeply compared to other communities), and other negative attitudes toward mental health treatment can also impact young people's access to services.
Of the 82% of LGBTQ+ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year, more than half were unable to get it
LGBTQ+ teens experience high rates of mental health issues for reasons including societal marginalization, discrimination, and legal barriers to receiving affirming health care. According to The Trevor Project's 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, nearly half of LGBTQ+ young people
seriously considered suicide in the past year. Mental health outcomes were significantly better when queer youth felt supported and accepted at home or school.
For transgender and nonbinary teens, in particular, receiving gender-affirming health care
decreases adverse mental health outcomes like suicide, self-harm, and psychological distress. Recent legislative measures in multiple states targeting affirming health care for trans youth, in addition to economic and social barriers, have impacted the accessibility of this type of treatment, particularly for low-income LGBTQ+ teens and queer youth of color.
LGBTQ+ young people also face barriers when seeking out mental health services. Along with financial and social obstacles, many LGBTQ+ teens struggle to find a mental health care provider who practices
culturally competent, evidence-based, specialized care.
This story originally appeared on Charlie Health and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
