Justin Fairfax's bid for governor has observers asking: Why?

Fairfax says the other person in the room spoke with him and several of his friends after Watson raised her allegations, saying they were false. This person has not responded to interview requests from the AP, which could not independently confirm the claim that there was an eyewitness. The friends Fairfax cited couldn’t be reached by the AP.

Watson and her attorney have not commented on whether a third person was present and a spokesman did not respond to an inquiry from AP for this story. The outcome has been the same with other news outlets that have asked.

Fairfax calls the nondenial exonerating.

“It’s dramatically unfair what’s been done — to publicly accuse someone of something so serious, for it to be false, and then to simply walk away,” he said.

As for Tyson, who also declined an interview request through her attorneys, Fairfax says they stayed in touch after the encounter and she once asked him to meet her mother. In her initial statement, Tyson said they never spoke again.