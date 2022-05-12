Justices to meet for 1st time since leak; wildfires destroy Calif. mansions; NBA names MVP

Today is Thursday, May 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
New fires have broken out across Southern California, consuming homes and causing evacuations. We also have a severe storm threat across the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 12
Ukraine’s military says Russian forces unleashed airstrikes on the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol and pressed their advance on towns across the country’s east. As the war grinds to a stalemate, its globe-shaking repercussions spread. Finland announced plans Thursday to end decades of neutrality and seek NATO membership. Finland’s president and prime minister that the Nordic country should apply “without delay” for membership in the Western alliance. NATO’s support of Ukraine has been critical to Kyiv’s surprising success in stymieing Russia’s invasion. Many observers thought Moscow’s larger and better-armed military would be hard to stop, but the Ukrainians have bogged Russian troops down and thwarted their goal of overrunning the capital.
The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private Thursday for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states. The meeting in the justices’ private, wood-paneled conference room could be a tense affair in a setting noted for its decorum. No one aside from the justices attends and the most junior among them, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is responsible for taking notes. Thursday’s conference comes at an especially fraught moment, with the future of abortion rights at stake and an investigation underway to try to find the source of the leak.
President Joe Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as the second global pandemic summit opens. The virtual meeting comes Thursday as the U.S. approaches what Biden calls “a tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths from the coronavirus and when a lack of resolve at home jeopardizes that global response. Biden used the first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide. The urgency of the U.S. and other nations to respond has waned. Momentum on vaccinations and treatments has faded even as infectious variants rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has killed more than 995,000 people in the U.S.
The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa. In its latest weekly assessment of the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally. Those figures represent weekly decreases of 12% for cases and 25% for deaths. The downward trend in COVID-19 began in March. However, many countries have suspended their widespread testing and surveillance policies, making an accurate case count extremely difficult. WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased week to week: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%.
More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
South Korea says North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year. They came just hours after North Korea confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader Kim Jong Un and keep up pressure on its rivals amid dormant nuclear diplomacy. The missiles are also the North’s first weapons fired since since the inauguration of new conservative South Korean president this week. The North's nuclear threat will likely top the agenda when he meets visiting President Joe Biden in Seoul next week.
A federal appeals court has ruled that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under age 21 is unconstitutional. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The court in a 2-1 ruling says a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called "an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes it optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned. The author of the law says he's disappointed it was struck down.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row. The 27-year-old from Serbia averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the title in 2019 and 2020. International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid finished second and Antetokounmpo was third. Phoenix's Devin Booker was fourth.
BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Portis made a putback off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s missed free throw with 15 seconds left, Jrue Holiday snuffed Marcus Smart on Boston’s final two possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe set a Florida postseason record with a five-point night, and the Florida Panthers escaped a three-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 and take a 3-2 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round series Wednesday night.
***
MORNING LISTEN: THE ETHICAL LIFE PODCAST
Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate whether we should be worried about the unprecedented breach of trust inside the nation’s highest court, or if this simply is ending the charade that our nation’s justices need to be cloaked in secrecy. Later, they discuss the similarities between Florida's so-called Don't-Say-Gay law and a high school football coach who wants to pray with his players. And in the third segment they talk about whether we should build a national COVID memorial.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Ten years ago: Miami’s LeBron James became the eighth player in NBA history to receive the MVP award three times.
In 1970, Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field. See more sp…
***