Justices to meet for 1st time since leak; wildfires destroy Calif. mansions; NBA names MVP

Today is Thursday, May 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

New fires have broken out across Southern California, consuming homes and causing evacuations. We also have a severe storm threat across the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: THE ETHICAL LIFE PODCAST

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate whether we should be worried about the unprecedented breach of trust inside the nation’s highest court, or if this simply is ending the charade that our nation’s justices need to be cloaked in secrecy. Later, they discuss the similarities between Florida's so-called Don't-Say-Gay law and a high school football coach who wants to pray with his players. And in the third segment they talk about whether we should build a national COVID memorial.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: May 12 Ten years ago: Miami’s LeBron James became the eighth player in NBA history to receive the MVP award three times.

Today in sports history: May 12 In 1970, Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field. See more sp…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

