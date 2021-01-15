Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's internal watchdog said Friday that it will investigate how the department and its law enforcement agencies prepared for and responded to last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation by the inspector general's office will examine whether information was shared by the Justice Department to other agencies, including the Capitol Police, about the potential for violence.

The inspector general said it “also will assess whether there are any weaknesses in DOJ protocols, policies, or procedures that adversely affected the ability of DOJ or its components to prepare effectively for and respond to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

The review is one of multiple ones launched by inspectors general, including at the departments of homeland security and defense and at the Interior Department, which oversees the Park Police.

The initiation of the review signals early concern within the watchdog community that the preparations for, and response to, the breach of the Capitol by loyalists of President Donald Trump was lacking.