Justice Dept. probing prosecutor's Capitol riot interview

The former acting U.S. attorney in the nation’s capital likely violated Justice Department rules when he gave an interview to CBS' “60 Minutes” about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and has been referred to an internal office for review, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The chief of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia made the comments after a federal judge scolded the Justice Department over the TV interview along with another recent news report and warned that further press statements could lead to a gag order or sanctions.

"These types of statements in the media have the potential to affect the jury pool and the rights of these defendants," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a hearing held via videoconference in the case against 10 members and associates of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, who are charged with conspiracy in the attack.

“Let this hearing serve as notice on the Department of Justice that I will not tolerate continued publicity in the media that I believe affects the fair trial rights of these defendants,” the judge said.