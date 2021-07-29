Justice Department urges Texas to halt new migrant order

In releasing the directive Wednesday, Abbott said “we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities." The order allows the Texas Department of Public Safety to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion" that it was providing ground transportation to a group of migrants. Troopers could then reroute vehicles back to its point of origin or impound it.

Abbott shrugged off Garland's letter in a statement that blamed the Biden administration for high levels of migration along the southern border.

“The Biden Administration is jeopardizing the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law," he said.

The directive is not the first time during the pandemic that Abbott has put focus on migrants and the virus’ spread at a time of heightened worry over COVID-19. He raised similar worries over migrants in March — without providing any evidence that they were causing increased COVID-19 caseloads — which came as he faced criticism from public health officials for lifting a statewide mask mandate.