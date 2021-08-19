Jury to continue deliberations in North Dakota murder trial

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A jury ended its first day of deliberations Thursday without a decision in the trial of a North Dakota chiropractor accused of killing four people.

Jurors were dismissed after three hours of deliberations. They were scheduled to resume discussions Friday morning.

Chad Isaak is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and his employees 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 50-year-old Bill Cobb and 45-year-old Lois Cobb at the company’s building in Mandan on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.

Isaak, 47, lives in a mobile home in Washburn on property managed by RJR. No motive has been established in the case.