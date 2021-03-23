Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29

The final juror chosen, a white man in his 20s, is a married accountant who said he had a somewhat negative opinion of Chauvin, saying it seemed like the length of his restraint on Floyd was longer than necessary. But he said he would be able to put that aside and weigh the case based on the evidence.

He said Floyd’s death sparked discussions about racism at work, and he decided to educate himself by reading a book about the subject. He said he has a healthy respect for police and views Black Lives Matter somewhat favorably. However, he said some of the frustrations boiled over and may have been a factor in violent unrest in Minneapolis.

He also said he understands that professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem are trying to start a dialogue on race, but “I would prefer if someone would express their beliefs in a different manner.”

Several other potential jurors were dismissed earlier in the day, including a former truck driver who called a movement to defund the police “lunacy” and said he would likely believe police officers over citizens.