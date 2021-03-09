Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death began Tuesday with the first potential juror excused after she revealed during questioning that she thought the way the officer acted was “not fair.”

The woman, a mother of three from Mexico, said she saw bystander video showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, but she didn't understand why the officer didn't get up when Floyd said he couldn't breathe.

“That's not fair because we are humans, you know?” she said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson noted that the woman said on her questionnaire that she wanted to be on the jury “to give my opinion of the unjust death of George Floyd.”

Potential jurors must show they can set aside their opinions on the case and view the evidence fairly. The woman said she would be willing to change her mind if she saw evidence from a different perspective, but Nelson used one of his 15 peremptory challenges to dismiss her without providing a reason.

Judge Peter Cahill earlier rejected Nelson's request to remove her for cause over concerns about her English proficiency.