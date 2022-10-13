FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury says it has reached a decision on whether to recommend death sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Jury says it has reached a decision on whether to recommend death sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say a tree trimmer was killed in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper.
Uvalde, Texas, school leaders have pulled their embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Election 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene's rise in GOP; Nevada Dems' abortion focus; Walker's 'woke' message
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes from fringe to front row for GOP; Nevada Dems test abortion issue; Herschel Walker's "woke" focus. The latest in Election 2022.
These are the top 10 restaurants for customer satisfaction, according to a survey.
AP/Frontline investigation: A far-right roadshow headlined by Michael Flynn performs baptisms and carries a message of a Christian nation under siege.
The high court rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof over his death sentence in the 2015 slayings of 9 members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened.
Things to know today: Biden says nuclear "Armageddon" risk highest in 60 years; US hopes for cooled-down jobs report; MLB playoffs are here; and more.
“I have a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” Ketanji Brown Jackson said last week at an appearance at the Library of Congress following her ceremonial investiture at the high court.
Election 2022: Conservative PACs target school boards; Ohio Senate debate takeaways; Tulsi Gabbard leaves Dems
Conservative PACs inject millions into school board races; takeaways from Ohio's US Senate debate; Tulsi Gabbard leaves Dem party. Today's political headlines.