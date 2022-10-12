WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jury says Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Jury says Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.
Biden says the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”
California family found dead; 'Scrubs' producer charged with sex assaults; batting champions crowned | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 A kidnapped family was found dead in an orchard, Eric Weinberg was charged with assaulting women at photo shoots and baseball's regular season wrapped.
Uvalde, Texas, school leaders have pulled their embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Election 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene's rise in GOP; Nevada Dems' abortion focus; Walker's 'woke' message
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes from fringe to front row for GOP; Nevada Dems test abortion issue; Herschel Walker's "woke" focus. The latest in Election 2022.
These are the top 10 restaurants for customer satisfaction, according to a survey.
AP/Frontline investigation: A far-right roadshow headlined by Michael Flynn performs baptisms and carries a message of a Christian nation under siege.
The high court rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof over his death sentence in the 2015 slayings of 9 members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
Things to know today: Biden says nuclear "Armageddon" risk highest in 60 years; US hopes for cooled-down jobs report; MLB playoffs are here; and more.
“I have a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” Ketanji Brown Jackson said last week at an appearance at the Library of Congress following her ceremonial investiture at the high court.