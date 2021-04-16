Jury recommends life in prison for Missouri man in 2 deaths

Yust testified Wednesday that he did not kill either woman, and blamed his half-brother, Jessup Carter, for their deaths. Carter died by suicide in 2018 while he was being held in the Jackson County jail on a charge of second-degree arson.

Before the sentencing, relatives of the two women testified about how much they were loved and how their deaths have devastated their families and friends.

“It ripped our whole family apart and changed our lives forever,” Rhonda Beckford, Kopetsky’s mother, said of the day her daughter went missing. “It started a 10 year nightmare.”

Kopetsky’s stepfather, Jim Beckford, said Beckford has paid her daughter's phone bill since her disappearance in hopes someone would call, The Kansas City Star reported.

“If you were to check the phone records today, you will see that I called it on Sunday night just to hear that one little wisp of her voice,” Beckford said.