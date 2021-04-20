Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd's death

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
Officer Derek Chauvin "had to know" he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried over and over that he couldn't breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told the jury during closing arguments at Chauvin's trial.
During a break in closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of excessive force and killing George Floyd, Floyd's family members and attorneys reacted with pleas for justice.
During closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial a prosecutor rejected the theory that Floyd died because of an enlarged heart: "The truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”
Closing arguments took place at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial Monday. Defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that Chauvin acted reasonably under the circumstances and that Floyd died of underlying heart disease and illegal drug use.
By AMY FORLITI, STEPHEN GROVES and TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.
The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict. Some businesses boarded up with plywood.
Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe and onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off.
The jury, made up of six white people and six Black or multiracial people, weighed charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with convictions on some, none or all of the charges possible. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
The city has been on edge in recent days — not just over the Chauvin case but over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in the nearby Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on April 11.