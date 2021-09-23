Jury hears closing arguments in Georgia inmate's trial

District Attorney Wright Barksdale argued that Rowe had been “the key that opened the gates of hell” by hatching the escape plot, WGXA-TV reported.

“It was a calculated crime that took both of them to complete,” Barksdale said.

The trial wrapped up in four days. In addition to the security video, jurors got a firsthand look in the courthouse parking lot of the bus where the slayings occurred. They also heard from more than witnesses, from the man whose car the inmates stole right after fleeing the bus to a homeowner in Rutherford County, Tennessee, who grabbed a pistol and called 911 after seeing Rowe and Dubose walking toward his house. He testified that the exhausted fugitives laid down and surrendered.

Rowe did not testify. His defense attorneys played the jury audio and video of Dubose saying he was the one who shot both officers. Then the defense lawyers rested their case.

If Rowe is convicted of murder, his trial will enter a penalty phase in which the jury will have to decide whether his crime warrants a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

Dubose will be tried separately for murder and other crimes.

Various news outlets reported that jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon.

