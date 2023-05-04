NEW YORK — A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune "Let's Get It On" when he created his hit song "Thinking Out Loud," prompting Sheeran to joke later that he won't have to follow through on his threat to quit music.

The emotions of an epic copyright fight that stretched across most of the last decade spilled out as soon as the seven-person jury revealed its verdict after more than two hours of deliberations.

Sheeran briefly dropped his face into his hands in relief before standing to hug his attorney, Ilene Farkas. As jurors left the courtroom, Sheeran smiled at several of them and mouthed the words: "Thank you."

He then spoke for about 10 minutes with plaintiff Kathryn Townsend Griffin, the daughter of Ed Townsend, who co-created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. They hugged and smiled with each other.

Sheeran later addressed reporters outside the courthouse, revisiting his claim made during the trial that he would consider quitting songwriting if he lost the case.

"I am obviously very happy with the outcome of this case, and it looks like I'm not going to have to retire from my day job, after all. But at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all," the singer said, reading from a prepared statement.

He also said he missed his grandmother's funeral in Ireland because of the trial, and he "won't get that time back."

Before leaving the courthouse, Griffin waited in a hallway with her lawyers, saying she was relieved the trial was over.

"I'm just glad it's over," she said. "We can be friends."

She said she was pleased that Sheeran approached her immediately after the verdict and the two conversed at length.

"It showed me who he was," Griffin said.

She said her copyright lawsuit wasn't personal. "I did what I had to do to protect my father's intellectual property. I'm very proud of my father and his work and me doing what I have to do," Griffin added.

The verdict came after a two-week trial that featured a courtroom performance by Sheeran as the singer insisted, sometimes angrily, that the trial was a threat to all musicians who create their own music.

Sheeran sat with his legal team throughout the trial, defending himself against the lawsuit by Townsend's heirs. They said "Thinking Out Loud" had so many similarities to "Let's Get It On" that it violated the song's copyright protection.

Sheeran's song, which came out in 2014, was a hit, winning a Grammy for song of the year.