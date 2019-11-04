{{featured_button_text}}
Jury deciding Oklahoma officer's fate in man's killing

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma City police Sgt. Keith Sweeney, who's charged with second-degree murder for killing Dustin Pigeon in November 2017. A jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the trial of an Sweeney who fatally shot Pigeon who had doused himself in lighter fluid and was threatening to set himself on fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man who had doused himself in lighter fluid and was threatening to set himself on fire.

Sgt. Keith Sweeney is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 15, 2017, shooting death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison. Jurors could decide on a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

The 34-year-old Sweeney was among the officers who responded to a 911 call Pigeon had made threatening suicide.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag. Two fellow officers testified they didn't believe Pigeon posed a threat.

Sweeney's attorney Gary James says Sweeney didn't know whether Pigeon had a weapon.

