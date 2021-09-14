Jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial

Durst had gone into hiding in Texas in late 2000 to avoid what he believed were imminent charges in New York when authorities reopened the investigation into his wife's disappearance. He testified that Morris Black pulled a gun on him in Durst's apartment and was shot in the head during a struggle for the weapon.

The defense challenged the strength of the evidence presented by prosecutors, arguing there was no evidence of Kathie Durst's death and generally a lack of forensic and direct evidence in the case.

They said prosecutors failed to prove that Berman impersonated Kathie Durst to call in sick at the medical school she attended the day after her husband last saw her. The call made it appear she was still alive after Robert Durst had seen her.

"Everything’s been this theory but with no meat to the bone, no evidence,” defense attorney David Chesnoff said. “You know that what I’m telling you is real.”

Kathie Durst has never been found and no one has been charged in her disappearance.

Jurors who were empaneled in March 2020 and then took a 14-month break during the coronavirus pandemic, heard four months of evidence after the case resumed in May.

Durst faces a life sentence if he's convicted.