Jurors find Kansas massage therapist guilty of sex crimes

Seiden also pointed to the testimony from the soccer players who said that O’Brien fondled them while he was providing massage therapy for the team. He also noted that O’Brien claimed to not remember any of the incidents with the athletes.

The girl testified the three incidents occurred when she was sleeping over at O’Brien’s home, which occurred a few times because their families were friends, Seiden said. The girl said she didn’t realize she was being sexually abused until she was in middle school when she learned about sexual abuse.

Defense attorney Philip Sedgwick, argued that the case comes down to a “he said, she said” situation, suggesting the prosecutors did not present enough evidence to convict O'Brien. He said athletes did not complain about his methods or let him know that what he was doing made them uncomfortable.

Sedgwick pointed to testimony from O’Brien and his ex-wife, who worked with him as a massage therapist, that they had given thousands of massages over the years, and incidental contact with a woman’s genitalia was possible when placing hot stones on a woman’s groin during a massage.

