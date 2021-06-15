Jurors deliberate over whether professor hid ties to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors have begun weighing the fate of a University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from the federal government.

Anming Hu, an associate professor in the department of mechanical, aerospace and biomedical engineering at the university’s flagship Knoxville campus, was charged in February 2020 with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements.

Defense lawyer Philip Lomonaco has argued that the Department of Justice “wanted a feather in its cap with an economic espionage case, so they ignored the facts and the law, destroyed the career of a professor with three Ph.D.s in nanotechnology and now expects the court to follow their narrative.”

Testimony in the federal trial wrapped up Monday and lawyers gave their closing statements, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Jurors deliberated for five hours without reaching a verdict Monday. They are supposed to return Wednesday to deliberate further.