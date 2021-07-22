Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2M fraud

“A man who takes a company from worst to first — when in 40 years that company didn't make money — can't have an intent to harm or deceive the company," Thomas said in closing arguments.

Thomas said that while Beck’s methods may have been “unorthodox,” that alone was not enough to make Beck guilty of fraud.

Prosecutors pounded away at Beck's credibility, arguing he concealed his financial interest in two companies, Green Technology Services and Paperless Solutions, that were getting money from GUA. They pointed to an email that Beck drafted laying out how the trail of payments ultimately reached him, with Gray calling it “absolutely a smoking gun.”

Gray also rehashed an email where Beck posed as Green Technology owner Matt Barfield to the wife of a longtime friend, saying Beck was “caught red-handed lying.”

The defense argued Beck's work provided important data that allowed GUA to charge higher premiums and pay less to reinsurers to share in its risk. Beck testified Tuesday and Wednesday that a man named Jerry Jordan was the computer programmer who wrote programs collecting that data. Beck testified there weren't any withdrawals from his bank accounts to pay Jordan because he paid him in cash he had accumulated in a safety deposit box and at his home.