Jurisdictional question revived in suits over coastal loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The question of whether lawsuits blaming big oil companies for loss of vulnerable Louisiana coastal wetlands will be tried in state courts, as local parish governments want, or in federal courts, as the oil companies want, has been revived by a federal appeals panel.

Thursday's ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a victory for the oil companies and a partial reversal of a decision the same court made a year ago.

In August 2020, a panel of three 5th Circuit judges upheld federal district judges' rulings keeping the suits in state court, where coastal parishes' attorneys want them tried.

But the oil companies pressed for reconsideration. Arguments were heard in October and Judge James Ho, author of the 2020 opinion, wrote Thursday that the district courts should take another look at a question of whether there are federal issues involved.

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by Cameron and Plaquemines parishes against oil companies including BP America, Chevron USA, Exxon-Mobil and Shell. But it has implications for all of the more than 40 lawsuits brought by six parishes and New Orleans. The overarching issue in the suits is whether the oil companies can be held responsible for allegedly contributing to decades of coastal erosion and the loss of wetlands.