 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
AP

Judge won't delay Florida school shooting sentencing trial

  • Updated
  • 0
School Shooting-Florida

FILE Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The judge has refused to delay the sentencing trial of Cruz in the 2018 shooting at a high school in which 17 people were killed.

 Amy Beth Bennett - pool, Pool South Florida Sun-Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to delay the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 shooting at a high school in which 17 people were killed.

Cruz's lawyers had argued that recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, unleashed “a wave of emotion” nationally that could bias the just-seated jury against him and that the scheduled July 18 start is too soon.

But Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a ruling dated Thursday that the lengthy process of seating a jury did not reveal any problems related to those recent massacres.

“There has not been any negative impact to his fair trial rights and there is no basis to continue this matter,” Scherer wrote.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. A jury of seven men and five women was finalized this week to consider only whether Cruz deserves the death penalty or life behind bars.

People are also reading…

The sentencing trial is expected to last about four months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: US ‘drops the ball’ on tests amid vaccine shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News