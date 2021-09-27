Judge will consider ending restrictions for John Hinckley

Lawyers are scheduled to meet in federal court on Monday to discuss whether John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, should be freed from court-imposed restrictions ranging from how his medical care is overseen to keeping officials updated on what his computer passwords are.

Hinckley, 66, moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, from a Washington hospital in 2016. Since then, the court-imposed conditions have included doctors and therapists overseeing his psychiatric medication and deciding how often he attends individual and group therapy sessions. Hinckley also can’t have a gun. And he can’t contact Reagan’s children, other victims or their families or actress Jodie Foster — with whom he was obsessed with at the time of the 1981 shooting.

A status conference is scheduled for Monday before U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington.

Hinckley’s attorney, Barry Levine, said last month that he should get what’s called “unconditional release” because he no longer poses a threat. A 2020 “violence risk assessment” conducted on behalf of Washington’s Department of Behavioral Health said Hinckley would not pose a danger.