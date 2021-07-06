Judge who presided over Michael Cohen case dies at age 68

The same year, he upheld the legality of the National Security Agency's collection of millions of Americans' telephone records, calling it a necessary extension of steps taken after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Two years later, Congress limited the program with the passage of the USA Freedom Act.

Two years ago, he rejected a $2 billion deal as insufficient to settle lawsuits over unhealthy conditions for 400,000 residents of the nation's largest public housing system. He ruled after hearing dozens of residents complain about rats, roaches and mold in their buildings.

“Bill Pauley was a great judge — wise, engaged, excited about his role in making sure that justice was served in every case — and a great friend and colleague," Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain said. "Our court was better for his presence and he will be sorely missed.”

Judge Colleen McMahon said Pauley was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton and confirmed to the bench in 1998 along with three other judges, including herself. She said they dubbed themselves the “Class of '98.”

“Our annual dinners were scenes of much merriment and not a little fine scotch,” she said.