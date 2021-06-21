Judge weighs whether to dismiss Georgia ballot review case

Georgia's election results were certified months ago, and there is no way this lawsuit can affect that. After the initial ballot count, there was a hand recount of the presidential race to satisfy a new audit requirement and then a machine recount at the request of Trump's campaign.

The petitioners who brought the lawsuit have since split into two groups — a seven-person group led by Garland Favorito, a longtime critic of Georgia's election systems, and a two-person group — with separate lawyers. Both groups are asking the judge to declare that their constitutional rights to due process and equal protection were violated by Fulton County in the November election.

Don Samuel, a lawyer for the county election board, argued that such a declaratory judgment can't be used to address an alleged past wrong when there is no current controversy or future uncertainty. No one is disputing the rights of the voters to cast a ballot and have their votes counted in future elections, so there is nothing for the court to resolve going forward, Samuel argued. That sentiment was echoed by Steven Rosenberg, a lawyer representing the county.

Bob Cheeley and Todd Harding, lawyers who represent the petitioners, argued that their clients' rights were violated because fraud led to a dilution of their votes and that similar violations will likely happen in future elections.