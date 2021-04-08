Judge wants info on prosecutor request to recuse in cop case

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is asking a district attorney who has tried to recuse her office from any prosecution of the Atlanta police officers involved in a fatal confrontation with Rayshard Brooks to provide evidence showing why she shouldn't be involved.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who took office in January, has twice asked Attorney General Chris Carr to reassign the case, saying that actions by her predecessor, Paul Howard, made it inappropriate for her office to continue handling the case. Carr has refused, saying the potential problems she cited were specific to Howard, so the responsibility for the case remained with her office.

In the case against former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Christopher Brasher wrote in an order issued Tuesday that he is sensitive to Willis' plight. He wrote that he has no intention of placing her or her staff in “an ethically untenable situation.” But he said he needs more information to determine whether Willis should be disqualified from the case.