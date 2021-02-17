Judge urges probe of possible misconduct by NY prosecutors

Sadr was found guilty last March of using a network of front companies to funnel through U.S. banks more than $115 million in payments related to a construction project in Venezuela to his family’s business in Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions. He faced a maximum of 125 years in prison for charges including money laundering and bank fraud.

Then, as Sadr was awaiting sentencing, prosecutors suddenly dropped the charges while revealing what they called “disclosure-related issues” that they acknowledged would’ve altered Sadr’s defense strategy.

Judge Nathan at the time excoriated prosecutors for the abrupt reversal and what she called “patterns” in the mishandling of evidence that possibly extended beyond this single case. In an unusual move, she ordered prosecutors to come clean and explain their actions, in writing and under oath.

The AP last October intervened in the case to ask the judge to make public the declarations filed under seal by six prosecutors, including Emil Bove and Shawn Crowley, who headed the unit at the time of the Sadr trial. As a result of Nathan's order, prosecutors have until Feb. 24 to propose redactions or comply. Crowley has since moved into private practice while Bove remains co-head of the unit.