Judge: Trump's lifting of mining ban in US West was wrong

Lifting the ban under Trump in 2017 allowed the potential for mining and other development, primarily in Idaho and Nevada but also in parts of Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. Officials at the time said an analysis showed mining or grazing would not pose a significant threat to the ground-dwelling birds.

Winmill said in his ruling that the analysis was incomplete and ignored prior science on the issue.

Millions of sage grouse once roamed the West. Development, livestock grazing and an invasive grass that encourages wildfires reduced the bird’s population to fewer than 500,000. The quirky birds with long, pointed tail feathers are known for the male’s elaborate courtship display in which air sacs in the neck are inflated to make a popping sound.

The Obama administration declined to place the bird under the protection of the Endangered Species Act, citing the mining withdrwal and habitat plans.

National Mining Association spokesperson Conor Bernstein said the group was disappointed in Thursday's ruling. He said the Trump administration had correctly decided that blocking mining across such a broad area was unreasonable.

“We still firmly believe that the science and the evidence in front of the agencies led them to the right conclusion,” Bernstein said.