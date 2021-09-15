Judge tosses Little Rock police chief's suit against union

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the Little Rock police chief's lawsuit against the local police union and several current and former officers that accused them of conspiring to force him out of his job.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody granted the motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed last year by Chief Keith Humphrey, which was part of an ongoing public fight within the department centered on his response to the fatal shooting in 2019 of a Black motorist by a white officer.

Humphrey, who is Black, had argued the officers and union had conspired to chill his First Amendment rights by filing lawsuits against him and other actions.

Moody, however, said comments he made about his policing philosophy that he claims the union and officers retaliated against him over weren't constitutionally protected since he made them when he was chief in Norman, Oklahoma.