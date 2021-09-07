Judge tosses death sentence in Dru Sjodin slaying

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase issued a statement noting Rodriguez's guilty verdict remains in place. Chase said the Department of Justice was weighing its options.

Eric Montroy, Rodriguez's public defender, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In a 232-page ruling, Erickson wrote that Ramsey County Medical Examiner Michael McGee's testimony had been “unreliable, misleading and inaccurate” about the cause of Sjodin's death. He also wrote that Rodriguez's attorneys did a disservice to Rodriguez by choosing to limit a mental health evaluation of their client that could have cost him a possible insanity defense.

“While it is beyond question that Rodriguez abducted and murdered Sjodin, the evidence now in the record has led the Court to conclude that errors were made that violate the United States Constitution such that due process demands a new penalty phase trial be held,” Erickson wrote.

Erickson referred specifically to McGee's interpretation of sexual assault evidence. The judge said McGee offered opinions during trial that were not in his autopsy reports, namely that semen was found during his examination of the body and that the seminal deposit had occurred within 24 to 36 hours of Sjodin’s death.