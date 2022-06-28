 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
AP

Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer's trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Shooting In Home Texas

FILE - Aaron Dean, who is charged in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson, walks into the courtroom following a break in the third day of a pretrial hearing Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against Dean, a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself. Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday, June 28, after hearing arguments last week.

 Yffy Yossifor - member image share, Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself.

Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday after hearing arguments last week. Attorneys for the former Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, argued that Judge David Hagerman's pre-trial decisions raised questions about his objectivity.

Dean is accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window of her home while responding to a call reporting the front door was open. The 2019 killing heightened mistrust between the city's Black community and the police department.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Dean’s attorneys argued that Hagerman improperly rushed them to move toward trial.

People are also reading…

Gabriel did not specify a reason for ordering Hagerman's recusal in a written order, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Hagerman did not immediately reply to the newspaper's request for comment on Tuesday.

Dean's trial has been delayed several times. It was scheduled to begin this month before Dean's attorneys sought the judge's recusal.

Dean resigned from the police department after he was charged with Jefferson's murder.

Bodycam video showed Dean approaching the door of the home where Jefferson was watching her nephew. He walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass window after shouting for Jefferson to show her hands, according to the video.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News