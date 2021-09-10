Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge was set to review a release plan Friday for a woman who has spent almost four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing of a Wisconsin classmate to please the horror character Slender Man.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that 19-year-old Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat and ordered state officials to draw up a conditional release plan for her.

Court records show the plan was finished Aug. 30, prompting Bohren to schedule a hearing Friday. Court officials said the plan is sealed.

Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser attacked Leutner, stabbing her multiple times as Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weier and Geyser left Leutner for dead. A passing bicyclist found her. She suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived.