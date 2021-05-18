Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson should stand trial in the rapes of three women.

Masterson, 45, who has pleaded not guilty and has been free on bail since his June arrest, is charged in a Los Angeles County court with three counts of rape by force or fear.

At his preliminary hearing scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, prosecutors say they will present evidence that he raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. Prosecutors have said all of the attacks happened in his home.

He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Such hearings generally provide a limited glimpse at the broader evidence that would be presented should the case be ordered to trial.