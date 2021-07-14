Judge to hear bid to extradite driving school owner to Iraq

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday over whether to sign off on a request by the Iraqi government to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers as the leader of an al-Qaida group.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015, faces murder charges in Iraq stemming from two attacks carried out by masked men on the streets of Fallujah.

Prosecutors say Ahmed was seen by witnesses at the killings and later fled Iraq to avoid prosecution.

Ahmed has denied involvement in the killings and being a member of a terror group. His lawyer, Jami Johnson, has said Ahmed wouldn’t get a fair trial amid the corruption in the Iraqi justice system and would likely face execution if he were forced back to his native country.

Johnson has questioned why it took more than a decade for Iraqi authorities to formally accuse her client and criticized accounts of the killings from informants who had “everything to gain by delivering the Trump administration a supposed ‘terrorist refugee’ in an election year.”