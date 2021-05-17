Judge to Durst jurors after delay: 'Where did we leave off?'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue after a rare 14-month recess.

Judge Mark Windham questioned jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can complete their assignment that was interrupted in March 2020 during the pandemic. If so, it could be a first for the U.S. legal system.

“So, where did we leave off?” Windham said as jurors laughed.

The length of the stoppage is unprecedented and it’s the highest-profile U.S. case postponed because of the pandemic, Durst’s lawyers say. They have repeatedly — and unsuccessfully — sought a mistrial because they argued the delay harmed his chance of a fair trial.

Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, has pleaded not guilty in the killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, at her Los Angeles home in 2000.

Windham, wearing a black mask, approached the 22 jurors — one fewer than before the recess — and addressed the many losses of the pandemic.

“You’ve likely had losses or like me know people that have lost loved ones,” he said.