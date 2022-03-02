 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge to declare Kardashian single in divorce with Ye

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday said he would declare Kim Kardashian single in her divorce with Ye.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran sent lawyers for Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, into the hall outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to finalize paperwork, including a name change form for Ye.

Cochran said he would then declare Kardashian, who was taking part in the hearing by phone, single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye was not present and did not take part remotely.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wine country around the United States that's not in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News