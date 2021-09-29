Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship that controls her life and money

"We're making making history right now," said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse. "And the fact that we could change a pop star's life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It's monumental."

"We're hoping for a big change today," Odeh said.

Britney Spears and Rosengart emphasized in court papers the importance of removing her father, calling it a necessary first step toward her freedom and "ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her."

Rosengart said in another filing this week that James Spears "crossed unfathomable lines" by engaging in illegal surveillance of her, including communications with her lawyer, as reported in "Controlling Britney Spears," a documentary from The New York Times and the FX network, one of two dueling documentaries released on the eve of the hearing.

Britney Spears was also engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier this month, which means putting together a prenuptial agreement that her father should not be involved in, her court filings said.