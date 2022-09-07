DETROIT (AP) — Judge strikes down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it.
Judge strikes down Michigan's 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. A suspect is due in court today.
Police arrested the man after he landed a plane that had been circling for hours over northern Mississippi while the pilot threatened to crash it into a store.
FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory made public by the DOJ today.
Biden did not back down from the label. Meanwhile, Trump hit the campaign stump as operatives worried Trump-backed Senate candidates aren't working hard enough to get elected. Catch up on politics this week.
"So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let's get yourself to Cabo," the pilot said.
The blaze sparked Friday and forced thousands of people from their homes.
A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol. He reportedly used a metal flagpole to assault a police officer.
Things to know today: Biden says "extreme ideology" of Trump, adherents "threatens the very foundation of our republic"; plus more top headlines.
Police, elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers list; SC GOP removes rape, incest exceptions; Sue Bird's career ends
Things to know today: Leaked Oath Keepers list includes police, politicians; SC Republicans remove rape, incest exceptions in abortion fight; and more.