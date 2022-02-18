Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law.

Judge Regina Chu said the lesser sentence was warranted because Potter was “in the line of duty and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright” when she said she mistook her gun for her Taser. And, Chu said, Potter was trying to protect another officer who could have been dragged and seriously injured if Wright drove away.

“This is this is one of the saddest cases I’ve had on my 20 years on the bench," said Chu, who also said she received “hundred and hundreds” of letters supporting Potter. "On the one hand, a young man was killed and on the other a respected 26-year veteran police officer, made a tragic error by pulling her hand gun instead of her Taser.”

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son,” adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.” Full story here:

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0