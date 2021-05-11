Judge sentences co-founder of 'Students for Trump' to prison

Lambert, using the alias “Eric Pope,” lured at least six individuals and corporations into paying him to resolve credit issues, draft a will, resolve a dispute with a former employee and help with corporate and intellectual property law, prosecutors said.

“This man is the worst of the worst in my opinion,” a victim whose named was redacted wrote in a pre-sentence letter to the judge.

The victim, who drained a 401K account to pay Lambert, was berated by Lambert during a phone call and was told “I was irrational for ever questioning such an esteemed attorney from New York,” according to the letter.

“In truth he had never done one bit of work for me as I clearly became aware,” the victim wrote.

Before he was sentenced, Lambert told the judge he had “sincere regret” and wanted to apologize to victims.

“My life will be forever marked by this poor choice,” Lambert said. He added that he was spending “countless hours in prayer to rid myself of the demons.”

Gary Peters, Lambert's lawyer, said after the sentencing that he was disappointed that his client, currently enrolled in college, was going to prison.