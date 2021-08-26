Judge sentences 84-year-old man in 1976 double homicide

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A judge sentenced an 84-year-old man Thursday to consecutive life sentences in connection with a double homicide in northeastern Wisconsin, a case that had lain dormant for decades before investigators used a DNA sample to make an arrest.

A jury convicted Raymand Vannieuwenhoven in July of killing 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. The couple was found shot in McClintock Park in Marinette County.

Judge James Morrison said the life sentences were appropriate due to the “depraved” and “unspeakable” nature of the crimes, WLUK-TV reported.

The couple was engaged to be married and had planned to camp in the park. They were about to go for a walk when someone shot Schuldes. The killer chased Matheys down, sexually assaulted her and then shot her twice in the chest.