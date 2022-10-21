Judge saves Biden's student loan relief program; Musk to slash Twitter staff; a Boris Johnson comeback?

The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury. Opening statements are scheduled Friday in what could be a landmark case. Matt Gee was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad. Alana Gee says he took enough serious blows to the head to develop a degenerative brain disease that led to his death at 49. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. The case could be the first of its kind to go to a jury.