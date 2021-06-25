Judge rips prison officials after inmate dies by suicide

Butner officials reached out to prosecutors and Lapp's attorney to tell them why they weren't accepting Lapp, but never notified the judge directly.

Ellis accepted a measure of responsibility himself; Lapp's attorney, Joseph Flood, filed a motion with the court informing the judge that Butner was refusing to accept Lapp. But Ellis said Friday he wasn't aware that Butner had declined him until Lapp had died.

Ellis also questioned why the jail discontinued medication for Lapp when he had a long record of mental health issues. A psychiatrist with the Community Services Board who evaluated Lapp gave an explanation, but most of it occurred when the courtroom was closed to the public. It was clear, though, that Lapp was not cooperating with the psychiatrist, and that the psychiatrist was not given Lapp's medical records from Butner to review.

Ellis said he told lawyers representing Butner at the hearing that he expects the prison to send at least a summary discharge report going forward for local officials to review.

“Dr. Lapp's suicide is a tragedy we ought not to repeat,” Ellis said.

Lapp lived in a wealthy neighborhood outside the nation's capital and owned a $1.3 million home there at the time of his arrest.