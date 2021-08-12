Judge rejects sex assault count against Harvey Weinstein

“The people are grasping to try to save something that is unsalvageable,” Jackson said in court. “They did it, they blew it, they can't fix it.”

Prosecutors argued that it was a continuation of the same case.

While the count is a small part of the case, dismissing it removes one of five accusers from Weinstein’s forthcoming trial.

Still intact are four counts of rape and six other sexual assault counts. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all of them last month in his first court appearance in the California case. He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault.

Other charges against Weinstein are for even older incidents, but different statutes apply to them.

The defense also revealed at the hearing that they have been given a list of 248 witnesses for the forthcoming trial, for which no date has been set.

Weinstein's attorneys will seek to reject many of them, and more technical fights are likely to come as they attempt to erode the case against him.