Judge rejects plea deal for darknet child porn purveyor

“I want a sentence higher than that,” Chuang added. “It's not going to be 21 minus 6 to 15. That's not going to happen. I don't have to follow what you all did. It's clear neither of you really understood what you were doing.”

Chuang also expressed frustration that prosecutors and defense lawyers still couldn't agree on certain facts of the case even after spelling them out in writing as part of the deal.

“I certainly think the process was such that I shouldn't defer to the parties' agreement when I'm not sure they really thought it out that carefully,” he said.

Defense attorney Brendan Hurson told the judge that his remarks give them a “platform to negotiate further.”

“If we can't get somewhere, then we would ask for some time to set a trial date,” Hurson said.

Chuang scheduled a June 25 status conference for the attorneys to provide him with an update.

Marques, a 35-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland, was extradited to Maryland in March 2019, and pleaded guilty in February 2020 to conspiracy to advertise child pornography. He faced a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison before the plea deal.