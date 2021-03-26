Judge rejects effort to extend sign-up for Flint water cash

Levy wasn't impressed.

“That is the nature of us humans. Sometimes we put things off," she said.

Any delay likely would have tipped other deadlines in a case that won’t be finished for months.

“The residents of Flint have waited long enough and should not have to wait a day longer,” attorneys Hunter Shkolnik and Corey Stern said in a court filing.

Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement. Legal fees possibly as high as $200 million would be carved out of the $641 million deal.

Payments will vary depending on a claimant’s exposure to the water and injury, details that need to be disclosed later.

“Registration merely saves a spot,” Levy said.

The judge noted that children can be registered even after she grants final approval to the agreement in the months ahead.

State-appointed managers in Flint switched the city's water source to a river in 2014, but the water wasn't treated to reduce corrosion. Lead broke off from old pipes and spoiled the system for more than a year.

