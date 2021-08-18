Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen's killing

“We’re talking about taking a person’s life with a gun. A government employee. He’s supposed to be disciplined, exercise restraint, only do something if necessary,” Van Marter said.

Domingo's ruling came after a preliminary hearing held to determine whether there was probable cause for the charges.

Malcolm Lutu, the president of State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, said in a statement that the police union was pleased that the legal system ruled in favor of the officers for a second time.

“Today isn’t a day of celebration, rather, it proves that the officers’ decision making was justified. It does not take away from the tragedy of what happened and the impact that it has on many families,” he said.

The Honolulu prosecutor's office said it was “very disappointed” by the ruling. It said Prosecutor Steve Alm would hold a news conference on Monday to discuss the case.

Last month, a police evidence specialist testified that a pellet gun that looked like a firearm was found in the car Sykap was driving. Police said they also found two magazines, one with real ammunition and one that was empty. But they did not find real firearms in the car.