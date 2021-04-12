Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case

Schleicher also opposed questioning the jurors, saying: “World events happen. ... That's just what happens. And we can’t have every single world event that might affect somebody’s attitude or emotional state or anything be the grounds to come back and re-voir dire all the jurors.”

The judge had previously asked jurors to avoid news during the trial.

The ruling came as the trial entered its third week, with the prosecution close to wrapping up its case and giving way to the start of the defense. Prosecutors built their on searing witness accounts, experts rejecting Chauvin's use of a neck restraint, and medical authorities attributing Floyd's death to a lack of oxygen.

When testimony resumed Monday morning, Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiology expert from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, echoed earlier experts in saying that Floyd died of low oxygen levels from the way he was held down by police.

“It was the truly the prone restraint and positional restraints that led to his asphyxiation,” the expert said.

Rich rejected the possibility that Floyd died of a drug overdose. And he said he found no cardiac problems in Floyd's medical records. In fact, he said, “Every indicator is that Mr. Floyd had actually an exceptionally strong heart.”