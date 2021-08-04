Judge: Preserving evidence key to Florida collapse probe

“It has to be done a lot sooner than later. There are lives at stake,” Burkett said.

One survivor, Sharon Schechter, said she barely escaped from her unit on the 11th floor but raised concerns at the hearing that renters such as herself might be left with little or nothing despite losing their possessions.

“I don't know where I stand. I lost everything I had,” Schechter told the judge. “Everything was working great and then my life was turned upside down.”

Hanzman said Schechter and other tenants will have a claim for their losses as the lawsuits move forward. They are likely to be consolidated into a single class action affecting all of the collapse claims that will be filed in mid-August.

But Hanzman said even with the proposed sale of the Champlain Towers property and insurance payouts, there probably won't be enough money to go around.

“There will likely not be enough to compensate everyone for what their claims may be,” the judge said. But he cautioned attorneys to make sure their cases are ironclad. “I'm not interested in ‘hail Mary’ claims.”

Another hearing was scheduled for next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0