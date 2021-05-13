Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin's conviction to cool off, a judge ruled Thursday.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. The officers' co-defendant, Chauvin, was convicted of murder and manslaughter counts. All four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Floyd's civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Judge Peter Cahill said he moved jury selection in the other officers' trial to March 8, 2022, so the federal case can go forward first. He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers' trial and Chauvin's due to the high-profile nature of the case.

The news that the trial was being pushed back came during a Thursday hearing on pretrial motions. The former officers waived their right to appear and were not in court, but their defense attorneys all agreed to the postponement. The state, via Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, did not support the delay. It wasn't made clear at Thursday's motions hearing who originally sought the change.